Fox Warns of Blackout on Charter Cable Systems

Fox Networks Group is warning Charter Communications cable subscribers they might lose access to Fox programming because of a carriage dispute.

Charter acquired Time Warner Cable last year giving it 15 million subscribers. Since then it has been involved in disputes with networks including Fox News and Univision over whether Charter will pay networks based on Charter’s rate or the lower one Time Warner had been paying.

“Fox and Charter Spectrum have an agreement to carry the Fox networks that Charter has chosen to ignore,” a Fox spokesman said.

“We are disappointed that despite our best efforts over many months to resolve the situation without disruption, Charter’s 16 million subscribers may lose access to a wide variety of programming,” he said.



In a statement, Charter said: "Fox is trying to gouge our customers using the increasingly common tactic of threats and removal of programming. They are attempting to extort Charter for hundreds of millions of dollars. We will continue to work towards a fair agreement."



Networks involved in the dispute are Fox, FX, National Geographic and the regional sports networks that carry teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues and Kansas City Royals.