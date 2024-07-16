Fox Venture With Gordon Ramsay Invests $100 Million in HexClad

Fox’s joint venture with chef Gordon Ramsay, Studio Ramsay Global , said it made a $100 million investment in kitchenware maker HexClad.

HexClad had signed on as the first sponsor of Bite, the food brand and entertainment business launched by Fox and Ramsey in May . Ramsay has been an investor in HexClad since 2021 and will now have a bigger stake in the company.

“I am honored that Studio Ramsay Global and Gordon will have a larger seat at our table as we continue to expand, evolve and innovate at HexClad," co-founder Daniel Winer said. "From day one, content partnerships have been central to our success. Now this alliance allows us to marry our products with the world’s best food content studio in a thrilling new way.”

Fox said the $100 million investment is a combination of cash and media commitments.

“Since forming Studio Ramsay Global three years ago, Gordon and his team have identified innovative new ways to bring his iconic food brand to life, creating great original entertainment and platforms from Next Level Chef to Bite, while showcasing incredible new culinary talent,” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “This recipe for success just keeps growing and improving as we forge new strategic partnerships with globally recognized, premium brands like HexClad.”

HexClad products (Image credit: HexClad)

Known for its hexagon pattern, HexClad is digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand that has created a hybrid category by inventing stainless cookware that is also non-stick.

“HexClad stands out as one of the world’s fastest growing, highest quality and most respected cookware brands, which is why it’s my go-to in the kitchen, and I firmly believe in its long-term growth potential,” said Ramsay. “We’ve already had successful brand collaborations across many of my Fox series, and now we’ll expand that partnership into something even more meaningful to food fans and consumers everywhere.”