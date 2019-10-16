Fox Using iSpot Data to Benchmark Ad Impacts

Fox said it made a deal to use measurement and attribution data from iSpot.tv to show advertisers in different categories how effective commercials on Fox are.

The data provides advertisers with benchmarks for how much of a lift their brands get when they advertise on TV and compares that with the lift they get when their commercials run on Fox’s linear and over-the-top properties.

The move comes at a time when more networks are looking to provide advertisers with data about attribution, which is the contribution an advertising campaign makes towards a marketing objective, such as app downloads, web traffic, store visits or sales.

Related: A Deep Dive Into Advertising and Viewership Trends for Fox

In a number of categories, the iSpot data shows that Fox is a particularly strong driver of return on investment for brands. Overall ads on Fox provide an average incremental lift of 28.1% above the mean lift across the 17 categories iSpot measures.

The Fox network outperformed the industry average for most categories, with particular good performances for spots in the auto, restaurant, wireless, travel, specialty retail and media and communications industries.

“Fox is committed to providing the most current and reliable outcome measurement capabilities to our brand partners. We are pleased to be working with iSpot to unlock new layers of support for the value of TV advertising and, in particular, the sales-driving strength of Fox’s leading sports, news and entertainment networks,” said Audrey Steele, Fox executive VP, sales research insight & strategy.

Fox will be able to use the iSpot analysis to persuade advertisers in some categories that they’re better off investing the marketing dollars with Fox, rather than other network competitors.

Some networks have begun selling ads using data from iSpot and guaranteeing they’ll achieve a certain level of lift in some marketing objectives.

Fox will also be able to use iSpot to validate ad impression delivery and provide reach and frequency information across dayparts, networks and genres.

“Fox has a long history of trailblazing the TV industry into the future and this measurement integration is yet another example of incorporating next-generation technologies for the benefit of its customers,” said Stu Schwartzapfel, senior VP of media partnerships at iSpot.