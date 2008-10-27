Fox Ups Scott Grogin

Scott Grogin has been promoted to senior VP of communications for the Fox Networks Group (FNG), and will now report directly to FNG Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra. Grogin was previously senior VP of corporate communications for the Fox Broadcasting Co.

"Over the last several years, Scott has played a key role in positioning our companies, and has worked closely with me on many issues," Vinciquerra says. "This promotion acknowledges his valuable contributions and formalizes the expanded communications role he has taken within the Fox Networks Group."

In his new role, Grogin will consult on business communications strategies on behalf of FNG, will identify and manage cross-platform strategic programs, and will serve as primary liaison to the trade, financial and business media.

He will also assist both FNG and Fox with communications on affiliate relations, sales and government relations issues, as well as working closely with FNG's national and regional cable networks on inter-divisional initiatives.

Grogin will also serve as a communications liaison between FNG and the various Fox Entertainment Group and News Corp. companies.

Grogin, who has been with Foxsince 2000, had previously worked at Universal Studios, NBC and publicityfirm Rachel McCallister & Associates.