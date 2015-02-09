Fox Ups Halperin to Executive VP

Fox has promoted Missy Halperin to executive VP of talent relations, the network announced Monday. Halperin, previously a senior VP, will continue to oversee talent involvement in marketing and charitable events, cross-network programming and corporate initiatives.

Halperin joined Fox in 1989, shortly after the network’s launch, having previously worked at HBO.

“One of our top priorities is to ensure that Fox is the very best home for talent, and Missy truly excels in that endeavor,” said Fox Television Group COO Joe Earley. “An unparalleled resource and partner to the incredible actors and producers who are part of the Fox family, our Talent Relations department also plays a vital role in our strategic marketing and programming efforts.”