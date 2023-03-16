Fox Ups Government Relations Execs Kristopher Jones, Jamie Gillespie
Both NAB vets are based in Washington
Fox Corp. has named Kristopher Jones executive VP and head of government relations, based in Washington. He had been senior VP, government relations.
He reports to Viet Dinh, chief legal and policy officer.
In addition, Jamie Gillespie has been named executive VP of government relations.
Both Jones and Gillespie are formerly with the National Association of Broadcasters.
Jones has been with Fox (formerly 21st Century Fox) and parent News Corp. for a dozen years, dealing with retransmission consent issues, mergers and acquisitions, tax, First Amendment issues and other matters. Before that, he was VP of communications for the NAB.
Before joining Fox in 2017, Gillespie was VP of government relations for the NAB. Before that, he was a congressional staffer working with then-Sens. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.). ■
