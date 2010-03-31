Fox TV Stations Pick Up ‘Made in Hollywood' Franchise

Educational program Made

in Hollywood: Teen Edition and its sister entertainment series Made in Hollywood have both been sold to

Fox Television Stations for the 2010-2011 season, the shows'

producer/syndicator Connection III Entertainment announced March 30. The series are now cleared in 90% of the U.S.

Both shows will air this fall on Fox O&O's WFLD/WPWR

Chicago and KRIV/KTXH Houston. The teen

edition was also picked up by Fox stations in New York,

Washington, D.C., Phoenix,

Minneapolis, Memphis

and Austin.

Earlier this year, Made

in Hollywood: Teen Edition and Made

in Hollywood were also sold to the CBS Television Stations and the CW

Plus. The shows are also carried by

broadcast groups Hearst, Belo, Tribune, Sinclaire, Newport, McGraw Hill, Gannett, Lin, Local TV

and Meredith.

Made in Hollywood showcases

how movies are made and features celebrity interviews, profiles and on-set

coverage with directors, producers, writers and directors. The teen edition introduces younger

demographics to things like special effects techniques and career opportunities

focusing on the creative, technical and artistic skills of the movie industry.

Internationally, Connection III has licensed Made in Hollywood to Fox International

channels in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey and has an ongoing franchise

deal with MovieTickets.com.