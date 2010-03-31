Fox TV Stations Pick Up ‘Made in Hollywood' Franchise
Educational program Made
in Hollywood: Teen Edition and its sister entertainment series Made in Hollywood have both been sold to
Fox Television Stations for the 2010-2011 season, the shows'
producer/syndicator Connection III Entertainment announced March 30. The series are now cleared in 90% of the U.S.
Both shows will air this fall on Fox O&O's WFLD/WPWR
Chicago and KRIV/KTXH Houston. The teen
edition was also picked up by Fox stations in New York,
Washington, D.C., Phoenix,
Minneapolis, Memphis
and Austin.
Earlier this year, Made
in Hollywood: Teen Edition and Made
in Hollywood were also sold to the CBS Television Stations and the CW
Plus. The shows are also carried by
broadcast groups Hearst, Belo, Tribune, Sinclaire, Newport, McGraw Hill, Gannett, Lin, Local TV
and Meredith.
Made in Hollywood showcases
how movies are made and features celebrity interviews, profiles and on-set
coverage with directors, producers, writers and directors. The teen edition introduces younger
demographics to things like special effects techniques and career opportunities
focusing on the creative, technical and artistic skills of the movie industry.
Internationally, Connection III has licensed Made in Hollywood to Fox International
channels in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey and has an ongoing franchise
deal with MovieTickets.com.
