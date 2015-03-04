Fox TV Stations Acquire ‘Tosh.0’

Fox Television Stations has acquired the off-network broadcast rights to Debmar-Mercury's Tosh.0, which airs on Comedy Central.

Tosh.0 will begin airing in the fall on local Fox stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, Charlotte and Minneapolis.

Tosh.0 launched on Comedy Central in June 2009, and ranked as the No. 1 comedy series on all of television Tuesday nights this past fall among young men.