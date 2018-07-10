Fox to Show World Cup Semi on Times Square Billboard
Fox Sports said it will simulcast Tuesday afternoon’s World Cup semifinal match between France and Belgium in New York’s Time Square on a giant video billboard known as “Mega-Zilla.”
Silvercast’s high-definition Mega-Zilla is a 78 foot by 330 foot display that is thought to be the largest TV screen in the world.
It is located between 45 and 46 Street on Broadway.
Mega-Zilla will be showing a feed of the broadcast from the Fox–owned station in New York, WNYW-TV.
Fox Sports’ lead World Cup broadcast team of John Strong and Stu Holden will call the match life from St. Petersburg Stadium.
