Fox Sports said it will simulcast Tuesday afternoon’s World Cup semifinal match between France and Belgium in New York’s Time Square on a giant video billboard known as “Mega-Zilla.”

Silvercast’s high-definition Mega-Zilla is a 78 foot by 330 foot display that is thought to be the largest TV screen in the world.

It is located between 45 and 46 Street on Broadway.

Mega-Zilla will be showing a feed of the broadcast from the Fox–owned station in New York, WNYW-TV.

Fox Sports’ lead World Cup broadcast team of John Strong and Stu Holden will call the match life from St. Petersburg Stadium.