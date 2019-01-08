Fox to Bring Back ‘Paradise Hotel’

Fox will air the unscripted competition series Paradise Hotel, which follows a group of single people who check in to an exclusive resort, and have the chance to check out with major money. The show aired on Fox in 2003, then was produced in more than 18 countries.

SallyAnn Salsano executive produces along with Becca Walker and Celia Taylor.

Each week, the singles will vote off one of their residents to make room for a new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.

“Paradise Hotel was a show ahead of its time, and this incredible team of producers plan to take it to the next level,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox. “The format allows for a delicious mix of love, drama and humor with a uniquely Fox twist. By using fresh interactive elements, it enables fans to orchestrate the show’s narrative, making it can’t-miss television for a new generation of viewers.”

Paradise Hotel is produced by Celia Taylor for Mentorn Media and SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions.

“When love, power and money are the stakes, doing the right thing can sometimes take a back seat. Guessing who will do what’s right to find ‘the one,’ while others are focusing on the jackpot, makes this super exciting,” said Salsano. “This time around, viewers using their social media feedback to influence what happens on screen is a game-changer and will keep us all on edge.”