Fox to Test Kilborn in Seven Markets This Summer

Fox-owned

television stations in seven markets will test Craig Kilborn’s new

half-hour syndicated show, Twentieth’s The Kilborn File, for six

weeks this summer, both Fox and Twentieth said Wednesday (May 19). B&C first

reported that Twentiethwould test a Kilborn-hosted show on May 5.

The

Kilborn File

will premiere June 28 and will air on Fox-owned stations in New York, Los

Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Phoenix, Austin and Detroit. In all markets

except Phoenix and Austin, the show will air in prime access. In Phoenix and

Austin, it will air at 10:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively.

“We’ve

been looking for the right opportunity to do a program like this for some time,

so we didn’t hesitate when Craig approached us with the idea for this

show – a half hour, first run, day-and-date program that can run in

multiple dayparts and is compatible with both news and comedy,” said

Frank Cicha, FTS’ senior VP of programming, in a statement.

Earlier

this year, syndicators were pitching Conan O’Brien on a similar idea for

a show for him, noting that while audiences are familiar with watching off-net

sitcoms in access, there’s no comedy talk at that time. O’Brien

ultimately chose to launch a late-night talker on TBS, but the notion of doing

comedy talk in access piqued some stations’ interest.

The

Kilborn File marks Kilborn’s return to television after a six-year

hiatus.

“The

last few years of triathlons and charity work have been fulfilling, but

fulfillment is overrated. Let's get it on,” Kilborn said.

Previously,

Kilborn hosted both a late-night talk show on CBS and the pre-Jon Stewart Daily

Show on Comedy Central. He first came to national attention as an anchor on

ESPN’s SportsCenter after spending three years as a local

sportscaster in Monterey, Calif.

Under

Kilborn’s watch, The Daily Show was much more pop culture-focused

than politically oriented, as it is now. Kilborn will bring that pop-culture

sensibility to his new syndicated show. He’ll also interview celebrities

and other guests.

“Delivering

topical, sharp, witty humor is Craig Kilborn’s specialty and we are

thrilled that he will place his unique comedy stamp on the talk show format

when he premieres this summer on select Fox Television Stations,” said

Greg Meidel, president of Twentieth Television, in a statement.

The

Kilborn File will be produced by Twentieth Television, executive

produced by Kilborn and co-executive produced by Michael Dugan. Lon Rosen, of

Lagardere Unlimited, negotiated the deal and will serve as a producer.