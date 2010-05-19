Fox to Test Kilborn in Seven Markets This Summer
Fox-owned
television stations in seven markets will test Craig Kilborn’s new
half-hour syndicated show, Twentieth’s The Kilborn File, for six
weeks this summer, both Fox and Twentieth said Wednesday (May 19). B&C first
reported that Twentiethwould test a Kilborn-hosted show on May 5.
The
Kilborn File
will premiere June 28 and will air on Fox-owned stations in New York, Los
Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Phoenix, Austin and Detroit. In all markets
except Phoenix and Austin, the show will air in prime access. In Phoenix and
Austin, it will air at 10:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively.
“We’ve
been looking for the right opportunity to do a program like this for some time,
so we didn’t hesitate when Craig approached us with the idea for this
show – a half hour, first run, day-and-date program that can run in
multiple dayparts and is compatible with both news and comedy,” said
Frank Cicha, FTS’ senior VP of programming, in a statement.
Earlier
this year, syndicators were pitching Conan O’Brien on a similar idea for
a show for him, noting that while audiences are familiar with watching off-net
sitcoms in access, there’s no comedy talk at that time. O’Brien
ultimately chose to launch a late-night talker on TBS, but the notion of doing
comedy talk in access piqued some stations’ interest.
The
Kilborn File marks Kilborn’s return to television after a six-year
hiatus.
“The
last few years of triathlons and charity work have been fulfilling, but
fulfillment is overrated. Let's get it on,” Kilborn said.
Previously,
Kilborn hosted both a late-night talk show on CBS and the pre-Jon Stewart Daily
Show on Comedy Central. He first came to national attention as an anchor on
ESPN’s SportsCenter after spending three years as a local
sportscaster in Monterey, Calif.
Under
Kilborn’s watch, The Daily Show was much more pop culture-focused
than politically oriented, as it is now. Kilborn will bring that pop-culture
sensibility to his new syndicated show. He’ll also interview celebrities
and other guests.
“Delivering
topical, sharp, witty humor is Craig Kilborn’s specialty and we are
thrilled that he will place his unique comedy stamp on the talk show format
when he premieres this summer on select Fox Television Stations,” said
Greg Meidel, president of Twentieth Television, in a statement.
The
Kilborn File will be produced by Twentieth Television, executive
produced by Kilborn and co-executive produced by Michael Dugan. Lon Rosen, of
Lagardere Unlimited, negotiated the deal and will serve as a producer.
