Fox Television Studios Re-Ups Madden as President

David Madden has signed a new long-term contract to remain as president of Fox Television Studios, the company announced Wednesday. The length of the contract was not revealed.

“David encourages creators to take big swings, and the results have been breakthrough programs, from The Shield and The Killing to Burn Notice and The Americans,” said FTVS CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman, to whom Madden reports. “He’s a smart, strategic leader who is beloved by both the creative community and his colleagues. We couldn’t be happier that he’ll be with us for many years to come.”

Madden has been president of FTVS since 2010, when he took over for the departed Emiliano Calemzuk. Prior to his appointment as president, he had spent 10 years at the studio, most recently as executive VP overseeing creative development and production.

In addition to The Killing and The Americans, FTVS’ current programs include White Collar, Graceland, Sirens and the upcoming Complications for USA; Maron for IFC; and the upcoming The Comedians for FX.