Fox Television Studios, Fox 21 to Combine

Fox Television Group is combining its cable studios Fox 21 and Fox Television Studios. Bert Salke, head of Fox 21, will serve as president of the new division, Fox 21 Television Studios.

The move follows the promotion of former Fox Television Studios president David Madden to entertainment president of Fox Broadcasting in August, and continues the reorganization of Fox’s broadcast and studio arms that began in July when studio chiefs Gary Newman and Dana Walden were named chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed Fox Television Group.

“The executive talent at Fox 21 and FTVS is extraordinary and we realized that with David Madden’s move to FBC, we had a fantastic opportunity to combine these two groups into a single, more powerful organization,” Newman and Walden said. “Bert Salke’s record speaks for itself. He is an enormously talented executive who has built Fox 21 into an industry leader, infused with an intense, distinctive brand that is reflected in every project he develops. He is undeniably the best person to lead this new company.”

The combined studio will be home to series such as Fox 21’s Homeland, Sons of Anarchy and Tyrant and Fox Television Studios’ Burn Notice, The Americans and The Killing.