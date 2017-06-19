Fox Teams With iHeartMedia to Create Data-Driven Ads

Fox Networks Group and iHeartMedia are teaming up to create data-driven advertising across their TV and radio platforms.

The launch of Smart A/V Audiences includes both audio and video units that can target custom audiences.

“Our collaboration with iHeartMedia exemplifies our commitment to creating cross-platform and cross-company tools that enable us to efficiently and effectively deliver targeted audiences to brands, ensuring that the most impactful and engaging messages are being told,” said FNG president of advertising revenue Joe Marchese. “Smart A/V unites two companies that are innovators in their fields, and together we are uniting the power of customized targeting with real-time creative optimization across television and radio.”

iHeartMedia has previously launched a SmartAudio product, selling radio ads based on audience rather than more traditional demographic ratings.

“Now by combining our assets with the unparalleled data and video assets of Fox, advertising partners can leverage audio and visual as one integrated platform,” said Bob Pittman, chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia. “This is a major breakthrough for the industry and for marketers, allowing brands to leverage both audio and visual platforms to reach consumers like never before."

New data-driven products resulting from this combinations will include:

Smart A/V Audiences: Audience profiles leveraging both companies’ collective data (auto intenders, moms, kids under eight, etc.) as well as more specialized audience profiles based on characteristics of their unique audiences (shows, sports, talent, news and music affinity, etc.)

Smart A/V Adapt: Will enable creative and campaign optimizations that are driven by shared data and technologies. FNG will optimize flighting for brand lift performance and iHeartMedia will optimize creative messaging for the context of the consumer.

“Being able to assemble the right audience, at scale, is the first component in generating the best possible returns for advertisers,” said Ed Davis, chief producer officer for Fox Networks Group advertising sales. “The second component is the ability to tune live campaign creative and exposure profiles based on our real-time monitoring of brand performance data. Sharing the necessary data between Fox and iHeartMedia unlocks the best mechanics to move consumers.”