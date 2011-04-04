Fox Targets Hispanics With Launch of Nat Geo Mundo

National Geographic Networks and Fox Networks on April 4 will announce the creation of Nat Geo Mundo, a Spanish-language nonfiction entertainment network for U.S. Hispanics, launching July 1.



Nat Geo Mundo will join Spanish-language sports net Fox Deportes and women’s lifestyle net Utilisima as the third network of newly formed Fox Hispanic Media, designed to help marketers reach the growing U.S. Hispanic population.



Programming will center on topics of nature, science, culture and history, like that of sister networks Nat Geo and Nat Geo Wild.



The new network has commitments to launch in more than 4 million homes this year through AT&T U-verse, Cox, Dish Network and Verizon FiOS. Utilisima, which launched in July 2010 as a destination for Latina women, reaches 4 million U.S. households, 2 million of them Hispanic, and Deportes is in 18 million (6 million Hispanic).



Nat Geo Mundo’s programming will draw from shows on National Geographic Channel in Latin America that have not aired in the U.S. as well as newly commissioned and acquired original series and specials.



Among the shows acquired from Nat Geo Latin America are Phenomenal, which takes viewers inside natural disasters like earthquakes and storms, and Animals Amongst Us, which tells stories about the bond between humans and animals.



The network will also repurpose existing Nat Geo series for a Hispanic audience, like The Dog WhispererWithCesar Milan and Mega Estructuras, which tours engineering feats.



However, execs don’t intend for Nat Geo Mundo to just translate English-language content for a Spanishspeaking audience. “These sophisticated consumers want high-quality content, and they will not pay attention to programming with secondary production values merely because the program is in Spanish,” says Sean Riley, senior VP of Fox Networks, who oversees the distribution efforts of Fox Global Networks.



The programming on Nat Geo Mundo and launch of FHM is devised to connect with a demographic that is becoming increasingly important. “The Census data is reaffirming the growing importance of the Hispanic community, and we believe the marketplace lacks content for the sophisticated new Latino consumer who demands high-quality original programming, rather than mere translations of existing material,” says Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of Fox International Channels, who oversees the three networks in the portfolio.



FHM sees the launch of another niche Hispanic-targeted cable channel as a natural progression in its effort to reach the changing Latino community—one that is no longer served by broadcast alone— much like the growth of cable that occurred in general-market programming 20 years ago.



“Advertisers know it is increasingly crucial to reach this tech-savvy, bicultural Latino community and gain their loyalty,” says Tom Maney, senior VP, advertising sales, Fox Hispanic Media. “Our specialized consortium will allow them to target a valuable consumer segment of influencers across multiple platforms and diverse demographic slices.”



FHM plans to announce additional programming details for Nat Geo Mundo at its upfront event in New York on May 17.



