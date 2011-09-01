Fox Taps Wallace, Baier, Kelly for Sept. 22 Debate

Fox News will use Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly to moderate a Sept. 22 Republican presidential candidates' debate being held in Florida.

The event, also sponsored by Google and held in conjunction with the Republican Party of Florida, will air on Fox News at 9 p.m. ET.

The anchors will also ask text and video questions submitted by the public via the Internet at Youtube.com/FoxNews, which will also stream the debate live, as will FoxNews.com.