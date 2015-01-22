Fox Taps Rusch to Lead Event Series Development

Fox has named Rachel Rusch as VP of event series.

Rusch will oversee Fox’s limited-run and live-event programming and will work with Fox’s 20th Century Fox TV and FX Productions, as well as outside studios. She will report to Fox’s entertainment president David Madden.

Rusch previously worked with Madden when the two were at Fox Television Studios. “I consider it no small triumph to have lured her back into working with me again, in the very important area of event series,” said Madden.

Fox did not see much success with its first limited series effort in Gracepoint this past fall, as the Broadchurch adaptation struggled out of the gate. Fox will rollout its next limited effort with M. Night Shyamalan’s Wayward Pines in May. Fox will also air its live production of Grease in 2016.