Fox Taps Keke Palmer for ‘Grease’

Fox and Paramount TV announced Thursday Keke Palmer — who will also star in the Fox’s Scream Queens — will join the cast of Grease: Live.

Palmer will take the role of Pink Lady Marty Maraschino and joins Julianne Hough (who will play Sandy) and Vanessa Hudgens (Rizzo) in the cast.

Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins will write the TV adaptation, which will air Jan. 31, 2016.

Marc Platt will executive produce the live production with Thomas Kail overseeing stage direction and Alex Rudzinski serving as live television director.