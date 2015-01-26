Fox in Talks on ‘X-Men’ Live-Action Series

Fox is in very early discussions regarding a possible live-action series based on Marvel’s X-Men. No deal is yet in place for the project.

News that Fox is developing an X-Men series was first reported by TV Insider.

Film rights for X-Men and its related characters are held by 20th Century Fox, which has a new movie, X-Men: Apocalypse, scheduled for 2016. But Fox would need to get approval from Disney-owned Marvel to move ahead with a television series.

ABC, also part of Disney, has two current series based on Marvel characters—Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Agent Carter. Marvel is also developing four live-action series with ABC Television Studios for Netflix, including the upcoming A.K.A. Jessica Jones and Daredevil.

Fox has had success this season with comic-book spinoffs. Batman prequel Gotham was, until the premiere in January of Empire, the network’s highest-rated new show of the season.

The series wouldn’t be Fox’s first foray into the X-Men universe, but it would be its first in two decades. The network premiered a live-action TV movie based on the comic Generation X in 1996.