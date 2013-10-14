Fox Strikes Multiyear Bundesliga Soccer Deal

21st Century Fox and the Deutsche Fussball Liga (the German soccer leage organization) have struck a multi-year deal to deliver the Bundesliga soccer games to Fox properties across the North and South America, Europe and Asia, including via FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOXSportsGo and FOXSoccer2Go.



The U.S. rightsholder has been Gol TV.



The deal, which does not take effect until the 2015-2016 season, is five years for Asia and the Americas and two years for Europe. It includes all 306 matches, including playoffs. Fox also gets digital distribution rights, including authenticated online TV services.



The agreements cover 80 countries/territories and involve Fox International Channels, Fox Sports and Sky Italia. Fox will get "exclusive rights, subject to certain reserved rights, to the Bundesliga in the Americas and Asia — excluding India and the Oceania region — as well as Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium."