Fox Streaming K-Ville, Prison Break

In advance of its September 17th debut, Fox is streaming the pilot episode of fall show K-Ville online, the network announced Thursday.

K-Ville, which takes place in New Orleans two years after Katrina, follows two New Orleans Police Department officers and the trails and tribulations they face in the Big Easy.

The complete hour-long episode is available commercial-free and on multiple sites, including Fox.com, AOL.com, Yahoo and IGN.

Fox will also stream a “first look” at season three of Prison Break, featuring the first 17 minutes of the season premiere.

“It is critical that we embrace the Internet as a distributed medium that promotes engagement with users, wherever they are on the Web,” said William Bradford, senior vice president of content strategy for Fox. “This approach reinforces the importance of involving fans to assist with marketing the show through word of mouth and discussion forums across the Internet.”