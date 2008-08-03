Fox Still Thinks You Can Dance

Fox is giving summer competition series So You Think You Can Dance a fifth-season pickup.

The show, about to conclude its fourth run later this week, has consistently been among the top five programs in the 18-49 and 18-34 demos this summer.

So You Think You Can Dance is from Nigel Lythgoe and Simon Fuller of 19 Entertainment, producers of Fox’s springtime juggernaut American Idol. Lythgoe also serves as a judge on the program.

“We're delighted to have Dance back for a fifth season next year,” said Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment for Fox, in announcing the pickup. “Fox is very lucky to have television's pre-eminent performance competitions in American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, and it’s no coincidence that creator and executive producer Simon Fuller and executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe have been a part of both these successes.”