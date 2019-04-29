Fox Stations Slate Markets, Time Slots for 'RuPaul'

Warner Bros.’ new talk show, RuPaul, starring RuPaul Charles of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, will air for a three-week run on Fox-owned television stations in seven markets starting June 10, the station group said Monday. Those markets are New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Phoenix, Minneapolis and Charlotte.

RuPaul will air on the following stations at the following times:

— WNYW New York at 7 p.m. and on WWOR New York at 5 p.m.

— KTTV Los Angeles at 6 p.m. and KCOP Los Angeles at 8 p.m.

— KTVU San Francisco at 2 p.m. and KTVU Plus San Francisco at 3 p.m.

— KRIV Houston 3 p.m.

— KSAZ Phoenix at 2 p.m.

— WFTC Minneapolis at 8 p.m.

— WJZY Charlotte at 10 a.m.

RuPaul will be executive produced by Jill Van Lokeren, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder, and produced by Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

RuPaul is one of several tests Fox is queuing up. Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury has partnered with Funny Or Die on talk show Jerry O, starring Jerry O’Connell, that will air on Fox Television Stations in August. In November, Fox stations will air a five-week run of entertainment news magazine Central Avenue from Debmar-Mercury and Will Packer Media.

