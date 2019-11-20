Fox Stations Sign Up For Election Video from Stringr

Stringr will be providing video coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election to outlets including the Fox Television Stations as part of the Google News Initiative.

Other outlets signing up for Stringr’s video include the Boston Globe, News Press & Gazette, Lee Enterprises and Flood Communications.

Stringr is supplying news organizations with one broadcast and one digital segments per day and two more pieces of raw content that can be edited by the news organization.

“The 2020 election is unique in the sheer number of candidates competing for the nomination,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO, and co-founder of Stringr. “The reality is, however, that major news organizations only have the resources to follow a handful of those on any given day, and smaller news organizations fewer still. Our partnership with Google News Initiative helps news organizations ensure all voices are heard, with a quality and cost-effective solution to deliver the most important stories to viewers during the election.”

Stringr’s cost-effective, flexible model helps cover the election and innovate using technology.

“The GNI is delighted to support local and national publishers covering the latest from the 2020 campaign trail through Stringr’s platform.” said Rebekah Dopp of Google. “Stringr’s robust network of videographers and distribution capabilities offers a valuable tool for newsrooms of all sizes.”