Fox Sports Taps Idol’s Seacrest for Super Bowl

In a move that marries two of Fox’s hottest TV properties, the network tapped American Idol host Ryan Seacrest to be “entertainment host” for Fox NFL Sunday’s broadcast of Super Bowl XLII next February.

While Fox’s regular NFL commentators -- Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson -- will cover the game, Seacrest will host the pregame and halftime entertainment programs and interview celebrity attendees.

"The Super Bowl has grown to become a landmark holiday on the American calendar, attracting not only the sports world, but the biggest stars in music and entertainment," said Fox Sports TV Group chairman David Hill in a statement.

"Naturally, we’d like our broadcast to reflect that growth, so we’ve expanded our pregame lineup beyond the realm of sports,” he added. “You’d be hard-pressed to find a more talented and popular host on television and radio than Ryan Seacrest, and we’re delighted that he’ll be joining us for our coverage of Super Bowl XLII."

Seacrest -- who also hosts E! Entertainment Television's E! News and a morning radio show on KISS FM in Los Angeles -- said: “The Super Bowl is a family tradition that has become an all-day holiday event in the United States and around the globe. It’s bigger than a game, and I am thrilled about joining the absolute best sports-broadcast team in the world."

Fox Sports’ coverage will be the network’s fifth Super Bowl broadcast, and it is set to begin at 2 p.m. (ET) Feb. 3 from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.