Fox Sports Strikes Multi-Platform Deal with PBA

Fox Sports has inked a multi-year, multi-platform deal with the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), the network announced Tuesday.



Beginning in 2019, Fox broadcasting will televise four PBA Tour shows and FS1 will carry 25 events in a series of two-hour telecasts, said network officials. Also, all programs will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.



ESPN currently airs PBA Tour events.



Fox Sports and the PBA said they plan to supplement the broadcast and cable coverage of the PBA Tour’s premier events with live-streaming of preliminary rounds by PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel as well as extensive use of the FOX Sports and PBA Network outlets including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and their respective websites.



“Fox Sports is thrilled to add the highly rated PBA Tour to our extensive lineup, joining other sport partners including the NFL, the FIFA World Cup, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, UFC, NHRA, Supercross, USGA, college football and basketball, and others,” said William Wanger, Fox Sports executive vice president, programming, live operations and research for Fox Sports in a statement. “We believe that adding a Fox Sports look and feel to bowling will help bring the sport to a whole new level.”