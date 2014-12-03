Fox Sports’ Scott Ackerson to Retire

Scott Ackerson, Fox Sports’ executive VP of news and longtime producer for Fox NFL Sunday will retire in March.

Ackerson will remain with Fox Sports in an advisory capacity.

Ackerson first joined Fox Sports in 1994 and served as coordinating producer for Fox NFL Sunday for 17 years, which he helped make the most-watched NFL pregame show, winning four Emmys for Best Studio Show. Ackerson was the recipient of 13 Emmys during his career.

He was promoted to executive VP and executive producer for all of Fox Sports’ studio programming in 2011. Later that year he was also named interim president of the former Speed channel, which he helped shepherd into Fox Sports 1 in 2013.

Ackerman had served in his current role since 2013, where he oversee all of Fox Sports 1’s news gathering and studio programming, including flagship Fox Sports Live.

“After a lot of thought, now seems like the right time to step down from the constant grind of running a 24/7 news operation,” said Ackerson. “We’ve gotten Fox Sports 1’s news shows moving in a great direction, thanks to the very dedicated, hard-working team we’ve assembled. I’ve been in this business at full-speed for more than 30 years, and it’s been a great ride, but now it’s time for me to step back and see where the next chapter in my life takes me, hopefully part of that is improving my golf game.”