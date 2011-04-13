Fox Sports Scores Expanded, 13-Year Big 12 Football Pact

Fox Sports Media Group has scored a 13-year pact with the Big 12 Conference, giving the programmer exclusive cable rights to some 40 football games per season, plus access to an array of Olympic sports and conference championship contests.

Kicking off with the 2012 season, Fox Sports will essentially double its current rights to a minimum of 40 football contests, many of which will be distributed by FSN owned-and-affiliated regional sports networks that combined reach some 85 million homes. Moreover, a number of games will be earmarked for FX, fortifying the 99-million subscriber network's reentry into the sports realm.

Fox also has similar cable exclusivity for a minimum of 40 Olympic sports events, including conference championships and women's basketball. The agreement also includes comprehensive multimedia rights to allow the programmer to maximize online, mobile, and wireless opportunities for its Big 12 content.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.