Fox Sports Renews UEFA Champions League Through 2015

Fox Sports has extended its deal to air the UEFA Champions League in the U.S. for three seasons, through 2015. The annual event features the top professional soccer teams from all over Europe.

After picking up the property from former rights-holders ESPN, Fox put the title game on the Fox broadcast network this year for the first time, which it will continue to do. The new deal will see two of the semifinal matches being moved to cable network FX, which counts some 98 million subscribers, as well as the FSN regional networks airing matches on Wednesdays, in addition to Tuesdays.

"The foundation of Fox Sports' success has always been to showcase the best sports events possible," said David Hill, Fox Sports Media Group Chairman and CEO. "Our enhanced commitment to the UEFA Champions League for three additional seasons means that the Fox Sports Media Group remains America's home for the absolute best in international club soccer."

Games from the nearly year-long league and tournament will also be seen in the U.S. on Fox Soccer Channel (110 live and delayed matches) and Fox Soccer Plus (94 live and delayed), and in Spanish on Fox Deportes.

Fox's new media rights play extends to the Internet via premium broadband portal Foxsoccer.tv, as well mobile devices through Fox Soccer's iPhone app. Foxsoccer.com and Foxdeportes.com continue to offer exclusive video highlights of all matches plus live, interactive Match Trax featuring in-game stats, commentary and more.

and online through Foxsoccertv.com.

Fox is currently in the second of a three-season deal that expires with the 2011-2012 tournament.