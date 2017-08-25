Fox Sports Punches Up Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Fox Sports will step into the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor TV ring with unprecedented live pre-fight and post-fight coverage.



Fox Sports’ live coverage surrounding the Aug. 26 mega pay-per-view boxing event will begin Aug. 25 with cable sports network FS1’s telecast of the fighters’ weigh-in event. On fight night, Fox broadcasting will air a pre-fight show at 6 p.m. (ET) followed by live coverage of undercard bouts beginning at 7 p.m., according to the company.



While FS1 has offered live undercard fights leading up to big UFC PPV events, Saturday marks the first time Fox Sports has offered such coverage for a major PPV boxing event.



“There is a direct correlation between the viewership of the prelims of a UFC event and the popularity and sell-rate for a PPV event,” Fox Sports head of business operations David Nathanson toldMultichannel News. “This is unique in that traditionally we don’t air prelims to boxing PPV events. The fact that we’re putting it on the broadcast network just showcases how big this event is and how it has captured the attention of sports fans and non-sports fans alike.”



Go to multichannel.com for more.