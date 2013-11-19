Fox Sports Promotes Jeff Krolik to President of Regional Networks

Fox Sports has promoted Jeff Krolik to president of its regional networks.

Krolik, who had been executive VP of the group, will continue to manage Fox's 22 regional sports networks and gains oversight of Fox Deportes. He effectively replaces Vincent Cordero, who had served as executive VP and general manager of the Hispanic network before leaving for HBO Latin America last month.

"Jeff has played a vital role in growing our regional sports network business and helping it become the industry leader it is today," said Fox Sports president & COO Eric Shanks. "I'm confident Jeff will continue to do an outstanding job managing our regional business, while also overseeing the growth of Fox Deportes."

Krolik joined Fox Sports in 2007, helping to grow the regional sports group from 18 to 22 networks.