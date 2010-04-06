Fox Sports Produces Spanish-Language Baseball For Cable Operators
Fox Sports is producing some 177 Major League Baseball games
in Spanish for cable providers Time Warner Cable (TWC) and Bright House
Networks (BHN). TWC's digital basic
subscribers in Los Angeles get 39 Dodgers and 32
Angels games, while Texas's
TWC subscribers get 43 Ranger games in Spanish. The first Spanish-language game
was yesterday's 5-4 Rangers win over Toronto.
"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our products
and we believe these games provide a unique opportunity to better serve our
Spanish-speaking customers," said Time Warner Cable VP of Programming David
Proper.
Subscribers to Bright House Networks digital cable have
access to 63 Tampa Bay Rays and Florida Marlins games in Spanish. The games are
carried on Bay News 9 en espanol in Tampa and
News 13 en espanol in Central Florida.
"Bright House Networks is
excited to add Major League Baseball to our award-winning Spanish language news
channels," said Bright House Networks Corporate VP of Local Programming
Elliott Wiser. "There's nothing like getting your news, weather and baseball all
in one place."
