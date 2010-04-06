Fox Sports Produces Spanish-Language Baseball For Cable Operators

Fox Sports is producing some 177 Major League Baseball games

in Spanish for cable providers Time Warner Cable (TWC) and Bright House

Networks (BHN). TWC's digital basic

subscribers in Los Angeles get 39 Dodgers and 32

Angels games, while Texas's

TWC subscribers get 43 Ranger games in Spanish. The first Spanish-language game

was yesterday's 5-4 Rangers win over Toronto.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our products

and we believe these games provide a unique opportunity to better serve our

Spanish-speaking customers," said Time Warner Cable VP of Programming David

Proper.

Subscribers to Bright House Networks digital cable have

access to 63 Tampa Bay Rays and Florida Marlins games in Spanish. The games are

carried on Bay News 9 en espanol in Tampa and

News 13 en espanol in Central Florida.

"Bright House Networks is

excited to add Major League Baseball to our award-winning Spanish language news

channels," said Bright House Networks Corporate VP of Local Programming

Elliott Wiser. "There's nothing like getting your news, weather and baseball all

in one place."