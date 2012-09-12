Fox Sports Partners With University of Oklahoma

Fox Sports has agreed to a long-term multimedia programming

partnership with the University of Oklahoma.





Fox Sports will distribute "Sooner Sports TV Powered by

Fox Sports" -- a multiplatform network featuring over 1,000 hours of

programming dedicated to the University's athletic teams -- to roughly 9

million homes in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Certain programming

will be made available nationally through Fox College Sports.





"Sooner Sports TV" will include original

programming and studio shows, including coaches' shows, weekly magazine shows

and press conferences. The partnership will also feature "all-access"

online content that will not be televised, such as live-streaming and archived

games. It launched on Sept. 1, prior to Oklahoma's football game against UTEP.





"The programming agreement between the University of

Oklahoma and Fox Sports marks the beginning of a terrific opportunity to engage

our entire university community in athletic, academic, and cultural events all

across our campus," said OU president David L. Boren. "By

providing unprecedented access to many areas of our university, millions of

people across our state and nation will be able to see all of the truly great

developments happening at OU."





"We're excited about our new partnership with one of

the preeminent collegiate athletics programs in the country," added Jon

Heidtke, Fox Sports Southwest senior VP and GM.





Oklahoma's multimedia rights holder, Learfield Sports, is

included in the partnership, serving in a marketing and development role.

