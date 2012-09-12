Fox Sports Partners With University of Oklahoma
Fox Sports has agreed to a long-term multimedia programming
partnership with the University of Oklahoma.
Fox Sports will distribute "Sooner Sports TV Powered by
Fox Sports" -- a multiplatform network featuring over 1,000 hours of
programming dedicated to the University's athletic teams -- to roughly 9
million homes in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Certain programming
will be made available nationally through Fox College Sports.
"Sooner Sports TV" will include original
programming and studio shows, including coaches' shows, weekly magazine shows
and press conferences. The partnership will also feature "all-access"
online content that will not be televised, such as live-streaming and archived
games. It launched on Sept. 1, prior to Oklahoma's football game against UTEP.
"The programming agreement between the University of
Oklahoma and Fox Sports marks the beginning of a terrific opportunity to engage
our entire university community in athletic, academic, and cultural events all
across our campus," said OU president David L. Boren. "By
providing unprecedented access to many areas of our university, millions of
people across our state and nation will be able to see all of the truly great
developments happening at OU."
"We're excited about our new partnership with one of
the preeminent collegiate athletics programs in the country," added Jon
Heidtke, Fox Sports Southwest senior VP and GM.
Oklahoma's multimedia rights holder, Learfield Sports, is
included in the partnership, serving in a marketing and development role.
