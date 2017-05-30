Fox Sports to Offer UEFA Champions League Final in VR

Fox Sports said it will offer the UEFA Champions League final in virtual reality using an app that is compatible with Samsung Gear VR headsets and Cardboard viewers.

The app, also accessible in 360-degree format on mobile devices, will present a “virtual suite” developed in partnership with LiveLike that will feature multiple camera angles of the match, as well as stats and pre-game VOD features.

The fixture between Real Madrid and Juventus will be offered live on Fox this Saturday (June 3) at 2 p.m. ET.



