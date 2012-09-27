Fox Sports Net and Big West Reach Media Rights Deal

Fox Sports Networks has reached a long-term media rights agreement that will make it the exclusive regional TV partner of the Big West Conference.

This season, a minimum of 20 events will air across Prime Ticket, FS West and FS San Diego, including regular season men's basketball games, four men's basketball tournament quarterfinal games, the women's basketball tournament championship game, soccer and track and field championships.

San Diego State's inclusion into the conference beginning with the 2013-14 season will add a minimum of 12 of the school's men's basketball games.

In November, Fox Sports Networks, in conjunction with the Big West, will launch the Conference's free video-streaming platform, which will deliver up to 800 live events each academic year.

"We're proud to be long-term partners with the Big West Conference," said Steve Simpson, senior VP and GM, FS West and Prime Ticket. "The schools that represent the Conference are an ideal complement to the regionally relevant programming focus of FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket and we look forward to showcasing multiple sports and the remarkable student-athletes that represent the Big West."