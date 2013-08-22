Fox Sports, MLB Partner on Docuseries 'Mission October'

Fox Sports and Major League Baseball Productions will partner on an eight-episode docuseries Mission October, that will go behind-the-scenes of teams vying for a spot in the postseason.

The series will air Mondays on Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. Each episode will film a team over the course of a weekend series and air that following Monday. Mission October debuts Monday, Aug. 26 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are looking to

punch their playoff ticket for the first time in 21 years.

Each will be a half-hour, with the final episode running an hour, airing on the Monday after the conclusion of the World Series.

"Our fans crave behind the scenes access to their favorite stars, and they want to see it right away. Mission October satisfies both of those desires, and we know MLB Productions is up to the task of this extremely quick editing schedule," said Chris Tully, senior VP, broadcasting, Major League Baseball. "We're thrilled to be working with Fox Sports 1 on this series, which will provide a unique glimpse each week inside the inner workings of our Clubs during this most critical time of the season."