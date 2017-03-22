Fox Sports Makes Deal to Televise 3-on-3 Hoops League

Fox Sports has acquired the TV rights to Big3, a new professional 3-on-3 half-court basketball league.

The eight-team league plans to launch in June at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It is founded by Ice Cube. Roger Mason Jr. is president and commissioner.

Fox Sports 1 will air games on Monday nights. The first will air June 26. The league’s championship game will air live on the Fox broadcast network.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This is an ideal fit for FS1,” said Charlie Dixon, FOX Sports executive VP of content/original programming. “It will be appointment viewing for any basketball fan, showcasing star-power, fiery personalities and classic matchups on the court.”

The league will feature former NBA stars including Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin, Chauncey Billups, Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson, Corey Maggette and Mike Bibby.

Coaches include Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, Charles Oakley, George Gervin and Gary Payton.

“3-on-3 basketball is the most common format of the game, played competitively on courts and playgrounds around the globe,” said David Nathanson, Fox Sports head of business operations. “Couple the popularity of 3-on-3 basketball with some of the most recognized recently retired athletes from the NBA, and you have the potential for a winning formula.”

The Fox Sports broadcast team for Big3 games will be unveiled shortly.

“This is a big day for the BIG3,” Ice Cube said on FS1’s Undisputed. “We are very excited… we’ve been waiting for this day. It’s extremely exciting to be here with FOX Sports. They definitely see the picture and see the great things we are trying to do.”