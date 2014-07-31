Fox Sports Hires Brady Quinn

Fox Sports has added former quarterback Brady Quinn to its college football and NFL roster.

The former Notre Dame signal caller will work as a game and studio analyst for both college football and NFL. Quinn will pair with Tim Brando in the booth for college games and Dick Stockton for NFL assignments. He will additionally contribute to Fox Sports 1’s America’s Pregame and Fox Sports Live.

“We are excited to add someone with Brady’s enthusiasm and versatility to our already stout lineup of college football and NFL broadcasters,” said John Entz, Fox Sports’ executive VP of production. “Brady offers a unique perspective on both college and pro games, and we believe he has the talent and work ethic to transition seamlessly between the studio and the booth.”

Quinn played in the NFL from 2007-13 with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and St. Louis Rams.