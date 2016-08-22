Fox Sports Going VR With Bundesliga Opener

Fox Sports plans to present the opening match of the 2016-17 soccer season of the German Bundesliga in live virtual reality.

Fox continues to work with NextVR on the technology.

Seven cameras will capture action, providing pitch-level shots, the companies said.

“The pipeline for captivating content in virtual reality keeps growing as we work with NextVR, and the Bundesliga match is an opportunity to provide fans with immersive content in the world’s most popular sport,” said David Nathanson, Fox Sports head of business operations “Providing early adopters of virtual reality with content in new markets allows fans globally to be a part of the action and take their viewing experiences to the next level.”

The virtual reality experience of the Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen match will be available free in the Fox Sports portal on the NextVR platform, currently compatible with Gear VR headsets. For detailed instructions, go to NextVR.com/GO.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Fox Sports and for the opportunity to produce a Bundesliga match,” said Brad Allen, executive chairman of NextVR. “We are excited about the growing diversity of NextVR’s content portfolio as we continue to provide international sports fans with a wide array of options including the opening game of the Bundesliga season.”