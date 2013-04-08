Fox Sports Extends Rights Deal With Golden Boy Promotions

A year into their

partnership, Fox Sports and Golden Boy Promotions have extended their multimedia

rights agreement.

The new multiyear

agreement will establish a new Monday night boxing franchise on Fox Sports 1,

the national cable sports network that will launch Aug. 17. Fox Sports retains

exclusive domestic rights to 48 live two-hour events (two or three fights per

event) annually. FS1 will broadcast 24 live events per year, with Fox Deportes

airing all 48 events live, an increase from 36 in the previous deal.

Fox Sports channels

will also have access to 24 classic archived events from the promoter's

library.

Golden Boy

Promotions, owned by former boxing champion Oscar de la Hoya, is the first

Hispanic-owned boxing promotional company in America doing business

domestically and internationally.

"When we

started Golden Boy, we made a promise to only do business with the best

companies out there," said De La Hoya, president of Golden Boy

Promotions. "To be partnered with Fox on this sensational series is

a great fit. We look forward to working with Fox Sports 1 for years to

come in giving fans the best boxing matches available."

Financial terms were

not disclosed.