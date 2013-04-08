Fox Sports Extends Rights Deal With Golden Boy Promotions
A year into their
partnership, Fox Sports and Golden Boy Promotions have extended their multimedia
rights agreement.
The new multiyear
agreement will establish a new Monday night boxing franchise on Fox Sports 1,
the national cable sports network that will launch Aug. 17. Fox Sports retains
exclusive domestic rights to 48 live two-hour events (two or three fights per
event) annually. FS1 will broadcast 24 live events per year, with Fox Deportes
airing all 48 events live, an increase from 36 in the previous deal.
Fox Sports channels
will also have access to 24 classic archived events from the promoter's
library.
Golden Boy
Promotions, owned by former boxing champion Oscar de la Hoya, is the first
Hispanic-owned boxing promotional company in America doing business
domestically and internationally.
"When we
started Golden Boy, we made a promise to only do business with the best
companies out there," said De La Hoya, president of Golden Boy
Promotions. "To be partnered with Fox on this sensational series is
a great fit. We look forward to working with Fox Sports 1 for years to
come in giving fans the best boxing matches available."
Financial terms were
not disclosed.
