Fox Sports Cheers Ad Sales for All-Star Game, MLB Season

Fox Sports sold 80% of its advertising inventory for the July 15 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, according to president Ed Goren.

Goren said the network has “never been better sold” for the midseason game at this point in any year, adding that inventory for the entire regular season is “virtually sold out.”

The July 15 All-Star Game will be held in Yankee Stadium, in which the Yankees are playing their final season before moving to a new venue.

Fox kicks off its Saturday Baseball Game of the Week coverage April 5. The network previously announced that its entire baseball package will be produced and broadcast in HD.

The network will feature up to three regional games each Saturday, each beginning at 3:30 p.m. (EST). Fox set New York Mets-Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers as the three matchups for the first Saturday.

The first installment of the always highly rated New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry is set for April 12.

This Saturday will also feature the return of studio host Jeanne Zelasko, who successfully battled thyroid cancer in recent months.

“We are thrilled to have her back and raring to go,” Goren said.