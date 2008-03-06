Fox Sports: All Major League Baseball in HD
By Ben Grossman
Fox Sports announced Thursday that it will produce and broadcast its entire Major League Baseball package in HD, including this year’s All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium July 15.
The consistent HD coverage begins April 5 with Fox’s first Saturday Baseball Game of the Week of the upcoming season.
The network will feature up to three regionalized games each Saturday, each beginning at 3:30 p.m. (EST). Fox set New York Mets-Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers as the three matchups for the first Saturday.
The first installment of the always highly rated New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry is set for April 12.
