Fox Sports Adds Colleen Dominguez

Fox Sports has hired former ESPN reporter Colleen Dominguez in a similar role for Fox Sports 1.

She will serve as a reporter and featured contributor for Fox Sports Live. Dominguez left ESPN after almost 10 years earlier this month after her contract expired. She was with NBC News prior to ESPN.

"Colleen is a well-respected media personality who brings years of experience and credibility in the field," said Scott Ackerson, Fox Sports executive VP of studio production. "We are thrilled to add a gifted personality with her expertise and presence to our networks as we continue to improve our talent roster."