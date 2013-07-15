Fox Sports 1 Sets Roster for Regis' 'Crowd Goes Wild'

Fox Sports 1 has set Regis' roster.

The national cable network, which is set to bow on Aug. 17, today named the quintet of commentators that will join Regis Philbin on weekday discussion and analysis show, Crowd Goes Wild: Jason Gay, the veteran Wall Street Journal sports columnist; professional tennis player turned comedian Michael Kosta; two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trevor Pryce; Sky Sports host and news anchor Georgie Thompson; and Guyism.com personality and YouTube sensation Katie Nolan serving as social media correspondent.

In addition to featuring conversation directed by its panelists' contrasting viewpoints and social interaction with viewers, Crowd Goes Wild, when it bows Aug. 19 in the 5 p.m. hour, will welcome in-studio guests from the sports and entertainment world, and incorporate live satellite interviews with Fox Sports on-air personalities and cast members serving as correspondents at major events.

