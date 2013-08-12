Fox Sports 1 Sets Roster for Pair of Studio Shows

With five days until its much-ballyhooed launch, Fox Sports 1 announced more talent additions on Monday.

Former NFL stars and future hall of famers Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher have joined Fox Sports 1 and will contribute to Fox Football Daily, the network's weekday football show airing at 6 p.m., as well as the net's Sunday pregame show Fox NFL Kickoff, which will air at 11 p.m. Fellow former football players Ronde Barber and Scott Fujita have joined as well.

Fox Football Daily will also feature talent from the Fox broadcast network's Fox NFL Sunday pregame show that airs at noon ET, with Host Curt Menafee, Jay Glazer and Mike Pereira. Other Fox NFL Sunday talent Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan will contribute as well.

Also featuring college football, Fox Football Daily added former University of Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt and Fox's lead college broadcast team of Gus Johnson and Charles Davis. Petros Papadakis and Erin Andrews will also make appearances on the show.

"Great players step off the playing field every year, but I'm confident in saying that no network has ever been able to add four former players of this caliber at one time as FOX Sports 1 has," said John Entz, executive producer for Fox Sports. "Add the names Urlacher, Moss, Barber and Fujita to Bradshaw, Long, Johnson, Strahan, Aikman, Lynch and our many other top-flight football analysts and it's easy to see our quality and depth."