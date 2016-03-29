Fox Sports 1 Schedules ‘White Shadow’ Marathon

Fox Sports 1 has set a 15-episode marathon of The White Shadow as a tribute to its star, Ken Howard, who died earlier this month.

Howard was an Emmy-winning actor and became president of the Screen Actors Guild. The series, which aired from 1978 to 1981, was developed based on his experience as the only white player on his high school basketball team.

In the show, Howard plays a basketball player whose NBA career is ended by a knee injury and becomes the coach of an inner city high school.

FS1’s marathon starts March 31 at 6 a.m. and will include the entire first season.