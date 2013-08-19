Fox Sports 1 Comes Out of the Gate Strong

Fox Sports 1 registered a strong first night with the Nielsens, averaging more than 1.7 million viewers in primetime.

The fledgling national sports network -- which stepped into the channel position previously occupied by Speed and launched before a cable-record 90 million subscribers -- posted a 1.33 household rating and 1.71 million viewers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. (ET) on Aug. 17, according to Nielsen fast national data. Fox officials said that performance marked a tenfold jump over the combined delivery of 141,000 for Speed, Fuel TV, which also re-launched on Aug. 17 and Fox Soccer, which is slated to become FXX on Sept. 2, on the comparable night in 2012.

Fox Sports 1's edge in viewership was over 25 times greater than Speed/Fox Soccer/Fuel among both persons and males 18 to 49, and 40 times greater among persons and guys 18 to 34, said Fox officials. FS1 also outpointed each of the major broadcast networks among adults and men 18 to 49, and persons and males 18 to 34.

