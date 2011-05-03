Fox Soccer Rebranding its Coverage
Fox Soccer is
rebranding its MLS coverage with Soccer
Night in America, the network announced Tuesday.
Soccer Night in
America
will feature a brand new, redesigned, state-of-the-art graphics package. Super
slow-motion cameras and digital recorders will also be featured, able to
capture action at 90 frames per second, compared to traditional slow motion,
which is 30 frames per second. The new Vizrt technology package will provide
digital, real-time 3D and virtual displays.
"We are essentially
elevating FOX Soccer's MLS broadcasts to match the
game's excitement and pace to ensure fans have a premium viewing experience,"
said David Nathanson, Fox Soccer's General
Manager.
J.P. Dellacamera
and Kyle Martino will anchor the coverage from the booth with Brian Dunseth as
the sideline reporter. Eric Wynalda and Christopher Sullivan will provide the
studio's pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage.
Soccer Night in
America
will bow on May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a match between the Portland Timbers and
the Philadelphia Union. All Friday and Saturday evening games will fall under
the Soccer Night in America banner.
