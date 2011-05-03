Fox Soccer Rebranding its Coverage

Fox Soccer is

rebranding its MLS coverage with Soccer

Night in America, the network announced Tuesday.

Soccer Night in

America

will feature a brand new, redesigned, state-of-the-art graphics package. Super

slow-motion cameras and digital recorders will also be featured, able to

capture action at 90 frames per second, compared to traditional slow motion,

which is 30 frames per second. The new Vizrt technology package will provide

digital, real-time 3D and virtual displays.

"We are essentially

elevating FOX Soccer's MLS broadcasts to match the

game's excitement and pace to ensure fans have a premium viewing experience,"

said David Nathanson, Fox Soccer's General

Manager.

J.P. Dellacamera

and Kyle Martino will anchor the coverage from the booth with Brian Dunseth as

the sideline reporter. Eric Wynalda and Christopher Sullivan will provide the

studio's pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage.

Soccer Night in

America

will bow on May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a match between the Portland Timbers and

the Philadelphia Union. All Friday and Saturday evening games will fall under

the Soccer Night in America banner.