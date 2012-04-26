FoxSoccer Partnering With Liverpool FC on Docuseries

Fox Soccer said

Wednesday that it has partnered with Liverpool Football Club on a new

six-episode docuseries that will premiere this fall.

Our Liverpool:

Never Walk Alone will take viewers behind the scenes of one of the most successful

clubs in England's Barclays Premiere

League -- known as one of the toughest leagues in the world. The series will

follow the soccer team as it concludes its 2011-2012 season, and will continue

through the club's July tour of North America.

"This is going to

be a truly remarkable series for every soccer fan on Earth, watching the inner

workings of one of the world's truly great clubs, and seeing things no one outside

the inner sanctum has seen or experienced before," said David Hill, chairman

& CEO, Fox Sports Media Group. "Liverpool FC is cherished by its community

and hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Working with a team so unique, and

wrapped in so much history, is a natural fit for a project of this magnitude

and uniqueness."

Our Liverpool will be produced by

Scott Boggins, who produced HBO's successful 24/7 hockey docuseries.