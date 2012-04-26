FoxSoccer Partnering With Liverpool FC on Docuseries
Fox Soccer said
Wednesday that it has partnered with Liverpool Football Club on a new
six-episode docuseries that will premiere this fall.
Our Liverpool:
Never Walk Alone will take viewers behind the scenes of one of the most successful
clubs in England's Barclays Premiere
League -- known as one of the toughest leagues in the world. The series will
follow the soccer team as it concludes its 2011-2012 season, and will continue
through the club's July tour of North America.
"This is going to
be a truly remarkable series for every soccer fan on Earth, watching the inner
workings of one of the world's truly great clubs, and seeing things no one outside
the inner sanctum has seen or experienced before," said David Hill, chairman
& CEO, Fox Sports Media Group. "Liverpool FC is cherished by its community
and hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Working with a team so unique, and
wrapped in so much history, is a natural fit for a project of this magnitude
and uniqueness."
Our Liverpool will be produced by
Scott Boggins, who produced HBO's successful 24/7 hockey docuseries.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.