Fox Soccer Channel Nets Top Audience With Liverpool-Chelsea

Last Sunday was the top Nielsen day for Fox Soccer Channel, too.

While Fox scored the top telecast in U.S. history with its coverage of Super Bowl XLV, Fox Soccer netted its top telecast to date with its coverage of Liverpool's win at Chelsea. The Feb. 6 match, which kicked off at 11 a.m. (ET), averaged 285,000 households and 418,000 viewers, the best marks for the network since it became Nielsen-measured in October 2008.

The game posted a 0.74 household coverage-area rating, second-best mark ever for the channel and just shy of the 0.77 network record set July 26, 2009 for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between the U.S.-Mexico. FSC's previous audience mark (403,000) came on Super Bowl Sunday in 2010 (Chelsea vs. Arsenal), and prior household mark (267,000) was recorded during the 2009 Gold Cup Final.

